Virginia Tech student facing distribution of child pornography charges will face jury trial

Eric Augustine
Eric Augustine(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Eric Augustine was arrested by Virginia Tech Police in 2021 while he was a member of the Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets. He is accused of distributing child pornography.

He appeared in Montgomery County Circuit Court Feb. 23. During that hearing, it was determined Augustine will stand a jury trial July 26 and 27.

Augustine faces six counts of distributing child pornography.

He is being represented in court by attorney Jimmy Turk.

