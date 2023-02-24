Birthdays
7STYLE: Johnathan Miller explains beauty tips that keep women looking youthful

Lifestyle and design expert Johnathan Miller explains the beauty mistakes women should avoid and ways to resolve them.
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We all want to age gracefully, but as we get older, eventually we’ll begin to see fine lines and wrinkles. It’s just part of the aging process. However, your beauty routine can either keep you looking youthful, or drastically age you. Lifestyle and design expert Johnathan Miller explains the beauty mistakes women should avoid and ways to resolve them.

Click here for more tips from Johnathan.

Click here to connect with him on Instagram.

