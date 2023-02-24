Police in Christiansburg and West Virginia looking for missing 86-year-old

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Police in Christiansburg and West Virginia are looking for a man reported missing.

86-year-old Siegfried Holzer left his Christiansburg home Thursday, February 23 to go to a store, but never returned, according to police. After realizing he had not checked in, his family activated a GPS locator on his vehicle and observed it to be travelling out of the area.

Police helped track the vehicle to Hardy County, West Virginia, where the Hardy County Sheriff’s Office found his vehicle around the 11000 block of State Road 55 in Baker, WV Thursday night. Hardy County initiated a search, but has not located Holzer.

Holzer was last reported seen wearing blue jeans, a ball cap, blue tennis shoes and an orange, maroon and white Virginia Tech jacket. Holzer is 5′5″ and 110 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone who sees him or has seen him since Thursday is asked to contact the Christiansburg Police Department at (540) 382-4343.

