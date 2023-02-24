Birthdays
Botetourt Co. asking for feedback in ‘quality of life’ survey

Computer keyboard
Computer keyboard(Storyblocks)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BOTETOURT Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Beginning February 24th, 2023 and running through March 17, 2023, Botetourt County Parks & Recreation and Botetourt County Libraries are asking for community feedback within a “quality of life survey.”

The goal of this questionnaire is to develop programs and initiatives for the community, according to the announcement from Botetourt Co.’s director of communications, Tiffany Bradbury.

Survey

The survey is estimated at 5-10 minutes to complete, and anyone with trouble can visit any of the library branches.

