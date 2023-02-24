Budget negotiations continue in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Negotiations on the state budget continue in Richmond.

Key lawmakers say they are moving closer to an agreement that will include funding for Democratic priorities such as education and mental health, and some measure of tax relief that Republicans have been calling for as well.

Lawmakers spent the day slogging through the remaining legislation.

And during breaks from the House and Senate floor sessions they huddled wherever they could find a quiet spot to discuss issues including the budget.

The Chairman of House Appropriations and the Co-Chair of Senate Finance told us they were in agreement on “the big picture.”

“The big picture is, we want some tax relief, generically,” said Delegate Barry Knight (R-Virginia Beach). “They want some mental health extra money, and they want a lot of money for education.”

“We have to come up with a budget that is part of the House budget and part of the Senate budget,” added Senate Finance Co-Chair George Barker (D-Fairfax). “And that’s what we’re doing.”

A big question mark was tax relief, and how much Democrats would be willing to accept.

The deal will likely include another increase in the standard deduction, tax breaks that should benefit small businesses and another round of rebate checks to taxpayers, though the amount is still up in the air.

Lawmakers should complete their work on other legislation Saturday.

The budget conferees hope to have an agreement by Sunday night. And lawmakers could return late next week for a final vote on the budget.

