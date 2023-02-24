Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

Budget negotiations continue in Richmond

Budget talks continue in Richmond
Budget talks continue in Richmond(WDBJ7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Negotiations on the state budget continue in Richmond.

Key lawmakers say they are moving closer to an agreement that will include funding for Democratic priorities such as education and mental health, and some measure of tax relief that Republicans have been calling for as well.

Lawmakers spent the day slogging through the remaining legislation.

And during breaks from the House and Senate floor sessions they huddled wherever they could find a quiet spot to discuss issues including the budget.

The Chairman of House Appropriations and the Co-Chair of Senate Finance told us they were in agreement on “the big picture.”

“The big picture is, we want some tax relief, generically,” said Delegate Barry Knight (R-Virginia Beach). “They want some mental health extra money, and they want a lot of money for education.”

“We have to come up with a budget that is part of the House budget and part of the Senate budget,” added Senate Finance Co-Chair George Barker (D-Fairfax). “And that’s what we’re doing.”

A big question mark was tax relief, and how much Democrats would be willing to accept.

The deal will likely include another increase in the standard deduction, tax breaks that should benefit small businesses and another round of rebate checks to taxpayers, though the amount is still up in the air.

Lawmakers should complete their work on other legislation Saturday.

The budget conferees hope to have an agreement by Sunday night. And lawmakers could return late next week for a final vote on the budget.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Darris Nichols, head coach of the Radford University basketball team, arrested for...
Radford University head basketball coach pleads guilty to DUI
Dylan Lyons, 24, a TV reporter, died Wednesday in an Orlando-area shooting while on assignment.
Slain Florida TV reporter, 9-year-old girl identified
Friday will be mostly dry with the windy conditions hanging on. Come Saturday we turn cold and...
Subtle cool down Friday with a brief taste of winter this weekend
Eric Augustine
Virginia Tech student facing child pornography charges will face jury trial
Cosori is recalling more than 2 million air fryers sold in the U.S., Canada and Mexico because...
Cosori recalling 2 million air fryers for fire risk

Latest News

Darris Nichols Arrest Footage
Mugshot of Darris Nichols, head coach of the Radford University basketball team, arrested for...
Radford Police release body cam video of coach’s DUI stop
God's Storehouse Hosts 'Empty The Bowls'
God's Storehouse Hosts 'Empty The Bowls'
Coldest Night Of The Year Walk
Coldest Night Of The Year Walk