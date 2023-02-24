Dance theater headed to Moss Arts Center

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - New York’s Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater has two performances scheduled at the Moss Arts Center in Blacksburg, Tuesday, February 28 and Wednesday, March 1.

This is the first time the main company has performed in Southwest Virginia, and each evening performance features a distinct and diverse repertory of new and classic works, as well as founder Alvin Ailey’s “Revelations.”

Click here and here for more information, and watch the video to see Moss Executive Director Ruth Waalkes on 7@four.

