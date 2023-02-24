Dozens of wedding vendors return for Roanoke Bridal Expo

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Calling all brides-to-be! The Roanoke Bridal Expo is back to help brides-to-be plan their weddings.

Planning a wedding can be challenging but organizers hope to help simplify the process.

Brides can visit over 80 of the area’s top wedding professionals who will help to plan every aspect of their “big day”.

Guests can sample food and cakes from area caterers, as well as meet local cake artists.

Brides will also have the chance to chat with local venues, photographers, DJs, and more.

To learn more you can visit the Roanoke Bridal Expo website.

