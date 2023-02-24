Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

Dozens of wedding vendors return for Roanoke Bridal Expo

By Janay Reece
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Calling all brides-to-be! The Roanoke Bridal Expo is back to help brides-to-be plan their weddings.

Planning a wedding can be challenging but organizers hope to help simplify the process.

Brides can visit over 80 of the area’s top wedding professionals who will help to plan every aspect of their “big day”.

Guests can sample food and cakes from area caterers, as well as meet local cake artists.

Brides will also have the chance to chat with local venues, photographers, DJs, and more.

To learn more you can visit the Roanoke Bridal Expo website.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Darris Nichols, head coach of the Radford University basketball team, arrested for...
Radford University head basketball coach pleads guilty to DUI
Dylan Lyons, 24, a TV reporter, died Wednesday in an Orlando-area shooting while on assignment.
Slain Florida TV reporter, 9-year-old girl identified
Friday will be mostly dry with the windy conditions hanging on. Come Saturday we turn cold and...
Subtle cool down Friday with a brief taste of winter this weekend
Virginia Tech's campus Wednesday afternoon.
Virginia Tech Police investigating credit card fraud claims after ticketing vendor security issue
Ellen Gilland had planned a suicide pact with her husband for weeks, fatally shot her...
Charges reduced for 76-year-old woman accused of killing terminally ill husband

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries for February 24, 2023
Birthdays and Anniversaries for February 24, 2023
Roanoke Bridal Expo
Roanoke Bridal Expo
New Program Helps Young Cancer Patients
New Program Helps Young Cancer Patients
Roanoke Minnick Assistant Teacher Making An Impact At The School She Once Attended
Roanoke Minnick Assistant Teacher Making An Impact At The School She Once Attended