Final body found during search of Rockfish River

Fifth body found in connection to submerged vehicle in Rockfish River.
Fifth body found in connection to submerged vehicle in Rockfish River.(Virginia State Police)
By Justin Geary
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have found the last missing body in connection to an SUV that was submerged in the Rockfish River in December 2022.

The VSP Search and Recovery team returned every week since the incident occurred, according to police.

December 27, 2022, VSP was called about a Toyota 4Runner in the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow Rd. After investigating the incident, police believed that the driver of the 4Runner tried to cross the Rockfish River at a low river crossing on Bridgeport Lane and was swept away by the current.

Three of the four people police have identified so far were Amherst County students. 17-year-old Christopher Doss, 11-year-old Josiah Davis and 18-year-old Myson Sylvestre. The fourth person found was 30-year-old Pharoh M. Shabazz.

The body recovered Friday morning will be taken to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy, examination, and positive identification.

