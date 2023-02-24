Birthdays
God’s Storehouse hosts 9th annual ‘Empty the Bowls’ event to fight hunger

Empty the Bowls
Empty the Bowls(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - People in the Danville community are emptying their bowls to hopefully fill someone else’s.

God’s Storehouse hosted its 9th annual Empty the Bowls event Friday to raise money for those facing hunger. Around 350 people bought their tickets in advance.

“You can see how many people are here today right as the doors open up,” said Steve Delgiorno, owner of Crema & Vine. “It’s just an elevated way to raise money for God’s Storehouse, which is such an integral part of our community.”

The tickets included one bowl of soup and a locally made handcrafted ceramic bowl.

The bowls were created by artists from the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History and students from George Washington High School and Galileo Magnet School.

“They’re all handmade right here in Danville by local artisans. So, my wife is going be happy I chose a really nice bowl. It just makes it that much more fun,” added Delgiorno.

Around 15 restaurants donated a variety of soups such as Crema and Vine, King Cropp, Me’s Burgers and others.

“We’ve been donating soup for the last five or six years. We just think it’s a tremendous opportunity to support God’s Storehouse. We’re always proud to donate soup and then come and enjoy the soup and get our bowl, as well,” explained Delgiorno.

They raised around $9,000 in previous years and hope to hit the $10,000 mark this year.

“This community supports God’s Storehouse in so many different ways,” said Karen Harris, Executive Director of God’s Storehouse. “They’re more than willing to make the soup and donate the soup and people come and volunteer at this event. It’s just wonderful to see.”

To volunteer or donate to God’s Storehouse, visit godsstorehouse.org/.

