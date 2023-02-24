Cinderella & Prince Charming Boutique helps budget fairytale proms

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The YMCA at VT, in partnership with Blacksburg Junior Women’s Club and Chi Delta Alpha Service Sorority, introduces us to the Cinderella & Prince Charming Boutique.

Laureen Blakemore, Director of Community Engagement at YMCA at Virginia Tech, along with Catherine Breeden, field study student/event coordinator at Virginia Tech, tells us about how this boutique is designed to provide teens on a budget their fairytale prom by providing new and gently used formal wear, shoes and accessories for young men and young ladies.

Prom and other formal occasions offer a special time in the life of a teenager. Everyone deserves the opportunity to attend if they wish, yet it is also a very expensive event. It is especially so when one considers the cost of purchasing clothing, accessories and grooming.

“Finding a need and filing it, that’s what the YMCA at Virginia Tech does,” says Ron Ovelgoenner, YMCA Director of Thrift Shop Operations.

They invite all high school students shopping on a budget to drop by the Y Thrift Shop, 1000 N. Main St., Blacksburg on the following dates to participate in the Cinderella & Prince Charming Boutique events.

The dates are:

Saturday February 25th

Saturday March 4th

Saturday March 11th

Sunday March 12th

Saturday March 18th

Saturday March 25th

Saturdays 10am-3pm

Sundays 1pm-4pm

