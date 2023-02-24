Birthdays
Cinderella & Prince Charming Boutique helps budget fairytale proms

YMCA VT Cinderella and Prince Charming Boutique
YMCA VT Cinderella and Prince Charming Boutique(YMCA VT Cinderella and Prince Charming Boutique)
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 32 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The YMCA at VT, in partnership with Blacksburg Junior Women’s Club and Chi Delta Alpha Service Sorority, introduces us to the Cinderella & Prince Charming Boutique.

Laureen Blakemore, Director of Community Engagement at YMCA at Virginia Tech, along with Catherine Breeden, field study student/event coordinator at Virginia Tech, tells us about how this boutique is designed to provide teens on a budget their fairytale prom by providing new and gently used formal wear, shoes and accessories for young men and young ladies.

Prom and other formal occasions offer a special time in the life of a teenager. Everyone deserves the opportunity to attend if they wish, yet it is also a very expensive event. It is especially so when one considers the cost of purchasing clothing, accessories and grooming.

“Finding a need and filing it, that’s what the YMCA at Virginia Tech does,” says Ron Ovelgoenner, YMCA Director of Thrift Shop Operations.

They invite all high school students shopping on a budget to drop by the Y Thrift Shop, 1000 N. Main St., Blacksburg on the following dates to participate in the Cinderella & Prince Charming Boutique events.

The dates are:

Saturday February 25th

Saturday March 4th

Saturday March 11th

Sunday March 12th

Saturday March 18th

Saturday March 25th

Saturdays 10am-3pm

Sundays 1pm-4pm

