Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

JMU intelligence analysis professor talks implications of Russia’s withdrawal from arms treaty

James Madison University professor of intelligence analysis Philip Baxter notes that the...
James Madison University professor of intelligence analysis Philip Baxter notes that the U.S.-Russia arms control treaty was the last remaining area of agreement and collaboration between the U.S. and Russia.(PRNewswire)
By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A professor of intelligence analysis at James Madison University says Russia’s recent withdrawal from an arms control treaty with the U.S. further increases tension between the two nations and can have long-standing impacts.

“The big issue in all this is just the further disintegration of relations and what that means for further conflict in Eastern Europe,” Philip Baxter said.

According to the U.S. State Department, the New START treaty was entered into force in 2011 and places limits on all Russian-deployed intercontinental-range nuclear weapons.

Baxter says a major takeaway from the suspension of the agreement is the loss of information-sharing between the two countries.

“We will not have inspectors on the ground to see the status of some of their nuclear arsenals, production facilities, and so forth and likewise, the Russians won’t see our facilities either. So that’s one of the disadvantages that we lose that valuable piece of intelligence that comes from those visits,” Baxter said.

He adds that the potential for arms racing is slim.

“There’s a number of reasons for that. First, Russia can’t afford to do that financially, and they’ve actually committed to staying in compliance with New START even though it will not be legislatively in effect. On the other hand, the U.S. does not have the infrastructure to quickly build up its nuclear arsenals,” Baxter explained.

The suspension of the agreement can also set a negative precedent for future nuclear weapon agreements.

Baxter says that is because this could mark the end of bilateral agreements, as future agreements could involve the participation of China, as they have been building up their arsenals to near the levels of Russia and the U.S.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Darris Nichols, head coach of the Radford University basketball team, arrested for...
Radford University head basketball coach pleads guilty to DUI
Dylan Lyons, 24, a TV reporter, died Wednesday in an Orlando-area shooting while on assignment.
Slain Florida TV reporter, 9-year-old girl identified
Friday will be mostly dry with the windy conditions hanging on. Come Saturday we turn cold and...
Subtle cool down Friday with a brief taste of winter this weekend
Cosori is recalling more than 2 million air fryers sold in the U.S., Canada and Mexico because...
Cosori recalling 2 million air fryers for fire risk
Eric Augustine
Virginia Tech student facing child pornography charges will face jury trial

Latest News

Students Help Bridge Communication Gap for Rockbridge County
Students Help Bridge Communication Gap for Rockbridge County
PCPS
PCPS encouraging parents to ‘Meet Before You Post’
Fifth body found in connection to submerged vehicle in Rockfish River.
Final body found during search of Rockfish River
Spring like today before winter rushes in.
Full Forecast: Battle of the Seasons Happens This Weekend