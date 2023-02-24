Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

Kitley’s jumper lifts No. 9 Hokies past No. 22 Tar Heels Thursday night

(WDBJ)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Elizabeth Kitley capped a night when she set Virginia Tech’s career scoring record by hitting a jumper at the buzzer to lift the ninth-ranked Hokies past No. 22 North Carolina 61-59 on Thursday night.

The 6-foot-6 senior finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds in a game played in her home state, the last coming with the Hokies locked in a tie game and inbounding with 2.1 seconds left.

Kayana Traylor scored 20 points for the Hokies.

Deja Kelly scored 18 points to lead North Carolina, including a shot for the lead with 12.2 seconds left.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Darris Nichols, head coach of the Radford University basketball team, arrested for...
Radford University head basketball coach pleads guilty to DUI
Dylan Lyons, 24, a TV reporter, died Wednesday in an Orlando-area shooting while on assignment.
Slain Florida TV reporter, 9-year-old girl identified
Friday will be mostly dry with the windy conditions hanging on. Come Saturday we turn cold and...
Subtle cool down Friday with a brief taste of winter this weekend
Cosori is recalling more than 2 million air fryers sold in the U.S., Canada and Mexico because...
Cosori recalling 2 million air fryers for fire risk
Eric Augustine
Virginia Tech student facing child pornography charges will face jury trial

Latest News

Jeff Bezos in November was coy about the prospect of buying an NFL team.
Jeff Bezos is considering purchase of Washington NFL team, report says
UVA Men Fall Out of Top Spot in ACC
UVA Men Fall Out of Top Spot in ACC
Liberty Hosts Queens NC Friday
Liberty Hosts Queens NC Friday
Alabama forward Brandon Miller (24) drives against South Carolina forward Gregory Jackson II...
Alabama’s Miller plays amid alleged role in fatal shooting