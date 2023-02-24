Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

Chef talks about competing for Culinary Team USA in Luxembourg

Lessons learned to inspire students in the Culinary Arts program at Virginia Western
Culinary Team USA
Culinary Team USA(Culinary Team USA)
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Chef Ted Polfelt competed as a member of the American Culinary Federation’s Culinary Team USA at the Villeroy & Boch Culinary World Cup in Luxembourg in November 2022. He returns to Here @ Home to talk about his experience and lessons learned during the competition.

Polfelt is a professor at the Al Pollard Culinary Arts Program at Virginia Western Community College.

He explains how this type of competition can be used to inspire the next generation of local chefs.

For more information, visit virginiawestern.edu and search for “Culinary Arts.”

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Darris Nichols, head coach of the Radford University basketball team, arrested for...
Radford University head basketball coach pleads guilty to DUI
Dylan Lyons, 24, a TV reporter, died Wednesday in an Orlando-area shooting while on assignment.
Slain Florida TV reporter, 9-year-old girl identified
Friday will be mostly dry with the windy conditions hanging on. Come Saturday we turn cold and...
Subtle cool down Friday with a brief taste of winter this weekend
Cosori is recalling more than 2 million air fryers sold in the U.S., Canada and Mexico because...
Cosori recalling 2 million air fryers for fire risk
Eric Augustine
Virginia Tech student facing child pornography charges will face jury trial

Latest News

Students Help Bridge Communication Gap for Rockbridge County
Students Help Bridge Communication Gap for Rockbridge County
Washington & Lee ESOL Program
Washington & Lee students help bridge communication gap for Rockbridge County
YMCA VT Cinderella and Prince Charming Boutique
Cinderella & Prince Charming Boutique helps budget fairytale proms
PCPS
PCPS encouraging parents to ‘Meet Before You Post’