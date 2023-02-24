Chef talks about competing for Culinary Team USA in Luxembourg

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Chef Ted Polfelt competed as a member of the American Culinary Federation’s Culinary Team USA at the Villeroy & Boch Culinary World Cup in Luxembourg in November 2022. He returns to Here @ Home to talk about his experience and lessons learned during the competition.

Polfelt is a professor at the Al Pollard Culinary Arts Program at Virginia Western Community College.

He explains how this type of competition can be used to inspire the next generation of local chefs.

For more information, visit virginiawestern.edu and search for “Culinary Arts.”

