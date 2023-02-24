Longtime WDBJ7 photojournalist retires

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Friday, WDBJ7 celebrated a member of the station family as he prepares to retire.

Photojournalist Rob Chewning is usually behind the camera - responsible for covering some of our biggest stories over the last 23 years.

For 23 years, Chewning has been one of WDBJ7′s steadiest hands in more ways than one.

He’s been our go-to guy behind the camera since 2000. While at work he was mostly behind-the scenes, but on stage he is the star!

Rob and his band could be found many a night bringing the house down around Roanoke with a rockin’ performance of Green Day and Billy Idol cover songs.

Rob has proven to be a skilled, friendly and fun member of the WDBJ7 family. His experience, his smile and that steady hand have made us better.

We honored him on this last day of work with a few farewell messages from the crew.

