Naruna man killed in Campbell County crash

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An 86-year-old man was killed in a crash in Campbell County Thursday.

William H. Slate of Naruna, Virginia died at the scene; police say he had not been wearing a seatbelt.

Virginia State Police say at 2:42 p.m. February 23, they were called to a two-vehicle crash on Wards Road, south of Colonial Highway. Slate had been driving a Lincoln LS, leaving a private parking lot onto Wards Road, where he was hit by the driver of a Ford Ranger.

The truck driver was not hurt.

Police continue to investigate the crash.

