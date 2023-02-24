PCPS encouraging parents to ‘Meet Before You Post’

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Cyberbullying is a big issue across the country with most instances stemming from students, but Pulaski County Schools says it’s had its fair share of online issues with parents.

“We’ve had three since we returned from winter break that were alarming enough that we would have conversations with law enforcement, and that’s with the adults in the community,” PCPS Superintendent Kevin Siers said.

He says online behavior is getting out of control.

“People tend to be really nasty, especially on social media, when they don’t have to sit across from the table and have a conversation with someone and we’re working through a time right now, where the jobs and education are incredibly difficult,” Siers said.

To try to ease the tensions, Siers says PCPS is launching a “Meet Before You Post” initiative.

“Try to get people to sit down with us when they have issues and let’s talk through them and see what solutions are available, because I honestly believe we can find a solution to just about every problem that comes up, but we need to be given that opportunity,” Siers said.

He hopes through conversation, many problems can be avoided altogether.

“Of course, mistakes will be made and we will take steps to try to correct it when we know that we’ve made a mistake, but lately, nobody’s even given the opportunity to discuss a mistake,” Siers said. “We’re just automatically tried and convicted in the jury of social media.”

