Radford Police release body cam video of coach’s DUI stop

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7 has obtained Radford Police body camera footage of officers dealing with Radford University men’s basketball coach Darris Nichols, charged with DUI Sunday night.

The video, provided by Radford PD, is redacted.

Nichols pleaded guilty Thursday to DUI after blowing a blood alcohol level of .25. Virginia’s legal limit is .08.

Nichols will have his license suspended for 12 months and have to pay a $2,500 fine. He will have to use an ignition interlock device on his vehicle. He was sentenced to 180 days in jail, with all but two of them suspended.

