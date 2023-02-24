Slightly cooler today with a brief taste of winter Saturday

Breezy conditions remain through Friday

Mostly dry to close out the workweek

Turning colder and unsettled this weekend

NEW RECORD HIGHS WERE SET YESTERDAY

Even though we didn’t hit 80F yesterday we still set new record highs all across the region.

All new record highs were set yesterday. (WDBJ Weather)

FRIDAY - SUNDAY

Expect mostly dry and cooler weather on Friday. Highs will cool back down into the 50s and low 60s (actually still above normal by a few degrees!) with a mix of sun and clouds and windy conditions. The winter like air makes a comeback starting Friday night. Lows will read near freezing in the low to mid 30s.

A chilly rain moves in on Saturday with a wintry mix in the mountains. (WDBJ Weather)

Rain showers and the possibility for a wintry mix slides through Saturday. Most will witness a cold rain, but our higher elevation spots especially as you head closer to I-64 have a chance to see a brief period of a wintry mix. We’ll continue to monitor the potential, but thanks to our warm stretch issues would be minimal. Ice accumulation would mainly be seen on tree branches and elevated surfaces.

A light wintry mix is possible for a few folks on Saturday mixed with a cold rain. (WDBJ7)

Highs will cool to below our average levels on Saturday in the 30s and low 40s and then warm back up on Sunday (50s/60s) with drier conditions.

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

Did you know that weather plays a crucial role for K9′s? Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell talked with Sergeant Heath Hyatt, K9 officer with Christiansburg Police Department and master K9 trainer for Virginia, about the struggles and benefits weather can bring to solving the case. Here’s a preview:

Slight Chance of Science has another podcast episode out! This one talks about how weather plays a role on K9's abilities. (WDBJ7)

If you have an idea for a topic that you want us to explore, send in your requests to weather@wdbj7.com. Slight Chance of Science will feature science topics from our team of meteorologists here at WDBJ7. You can listen to our podcast on any platform where you stream podcasts from. Enjoy!

