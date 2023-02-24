Slightly cooler today with a brief taste of winter Saturday
Stray shower possible today; unsettled for Saturday
- Breezy conditions remain through Friday
- Mostly dry to close out the workweek
- Turning colder and unsettled this weekend
NEW RECORD HIGHS WERE SET YESTERDAY
Even though we didn’t hit 80F yesterday we still set new record highs all across the region.
FRIDAY - SUNDAY
Expect mostly dry and cooler weather on Friday. Highs will cool back down into the 50s and low 60s (actually still above normal by a few degrees!) with a mix of sun and clouds and windy conditions. The winter like air makes a comeback starting Friday night. Lows will read near freezing in the low to mid 30s.
Rain showers and the possibility for a wintry mix slides through Saturday. Most will witness a cold rain, but our higher elevation spots especially as you head closer to I-64 have a chance to see a brief period of a wintry mix. We’ll continue to monitor the potential, but thanks to our warm stretch issues would be minimal. Ice accumulation would mainly be seen on tree branches and elevated surfaces.
Highs will cool to below our average levels on Saturday in the 30s and low 40s and then warm back up on Sunday (50s/60s) with drier conditions.
SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST
Did you know that weather plays a crucial role for K9′s? Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell talked with Sergeant Heath Hyatt, K9 officer with Christiansburg Police Department and master K9 trainer for Virginia, about the struggles and benefits weather can bring to solving the case. Here’s a preview:
If you have an idea for a topic that you want us to explore, send in your requests to weather@wdbj7.com. Slight Chance of Science will feature science topics from our team of meteorologists here at WDBJ7. You can listen to our podcast on any platform where you stream podcasts from. Enjoy!
