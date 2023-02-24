Two hospitalized after house fire in Radford

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people were hospitalized after a house fire in Radford Thursday night, according to Radford City Fire/EMS.

Crews say they responded at 11:52 p.m. to the 800 block of Auburn Ave for a reported structure fire and found a home engulfed in flames.

Crews tried to stretch lines and mount an offensive attack on the fire but had to transition to an exterior attack due to the severity of the fire.

The two residents of the home were taken to the emergency room with minor injuries.

The department says crews will be on the scene Friday morning to extinguish hot spots.

