Two killed in separate crashes in Pittsylvania County Thursday

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people were killed in two different crashes in Pittsylcania County on Thursday, according to Virginia State Police.

The first crash occurred at 5:19 a.m. on Rt. 58, near Rt. 734.

Kenneth Adkins, 45, of Danville, was driving a Mack truck when he slowed down to make a right turn onto Rt. 734, when the truck was hit by a Honda Accord driven by 50-year-old Charles Roberts, also from Danville. The Honda Roberts was driving continued into the median and hit the guardrail. The Mack truck was then rear-ended by a Ford Ranger, which was driven by 36-year-old Marquis Younger.

Younger died at the scene. Roberts and Adkins weren’t injured in the crash.

The second crash occurred at 5:48 p.m. on Rt. 726m two-tenths of a mile north of Rt. 729.

81-year-old George Reaves, of Ringgold, was driving a Ford Escort north on Rt. 726, when he failed to yield the right-of-way and was hit by the driver of a Nissan pick-up truck driving south on Rt. 729.

Reaves was taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he died. The driver of the Nissan wasn’t injured.

Both crashes are under investigation.

