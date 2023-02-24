Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

Two killed in separate crashes in Pittsylvania County Thursday

Dispatchers say construction workers had struck gas lines.
Dispatchers say construction workers had struck gas lines.(MGN)
By Justin Geary
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people were killed in two different crashes in Pittsylcania County on Thursday, according to Virginia State Police.

The first crash occurred at 5:19 a.m. on Rt. 58, near Rt. 734.

Kenneth Adkins, 45, of Danville, was driving a Mack truck when he slowed down to make a right turn onto Rt. 734, when the truck was hit by a Honda Accord driven by 50-year-old Charles Roberts, also from Danville. The Honda Roberts was driving continued into the median and hit the guardrail. The Mack truck was then rear-ended by a Ford Ranger, which was driven by 36-year-old Marquis Younger.

Younger died at the scene. Roberts and Adkins weren’t injured in the crash.

The second crash occurred at 5:48 p.m. on Rt. 726m two-tenths of a mile north of Rt. 729.

81-year-old George Reaves, of Ringgold, was driving a Ford Escort north on Rt. 726, when he failed to yield the right-of-way and was hit by the driver of a Nissan pick-up truck driving south on Rt. 729.

Reaves was taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he died. The driver of the Nissan wasn’t injured.

Both crashes are under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Darris Nichols, head coach of the Radford University basketball team, arrested for...
Radford University head basketball coach pleads guilty to DUI
Dylan Lyons, 24, a TV reporter, died Wednesday in an Orlando-area shooting while on assignment.
Slain Florida TV reporter, 9-year-old girl identified
Friday will be mostly dry with the windy conditions hanging on. Come Saturday we turn cold and...
Subtle cool down Friday with a brief taste of winter this weekend
Cosori is recalling more than 2 million air fryers sold in the U.S., Canada and Mexico because...
Cosori recalling 2 million air fryers for fire risk
Virginia Tech's campus Wednesday afternoon.
Virginia Tech Police investigating credit card fraud claims after ticketing vendor security issue

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in support of the campaign of...
Trump criticizes federal response to Ohio train derailment
Big Rig Crash on I-81 in Montgomery County
81 in Montgomery County back open after big rig crash
FILE - A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of...
Buttigieg urges safety changes after fiery Ohio derailment
This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed...
EPA orders Norfolk Southern to pay for cleanup in toxic Ohio train derailment