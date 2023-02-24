VDOT seeks input on design for 460 and Camp Jaycee Road project

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - In the coming years, VDOT is working to make the area of 460 and Camp Jaycee Road safer for drivers. Thursday night, Bedford County residents were invited to share their feedback on the project.

“The project involves redirecting traffic that normally turns left on to Camp Jaycee Road from 460 and traffic that turns left from Camp Jaycee Road on to 460. Now the traffic that normally makes those movements will be redirected to make a U turn at a median location. Now those median locations would have turn lanes and they are moved far enough away from the intersection where they have better sight distance,” said VDOT spokesperson Jason Bond.

Some crossovers in the area will be taken away for the U-Turn lanes and Bond said their main focus is improving safety and traffic flow for the area.

“There’s been about 13 crashes there in the last five years and about 50 Crashes over the last 20 years.”

One resident said she’s concerned about emergency vehicle response times in those areas due to the crossover’s being taken away. Another said he’s lived in the area for more than 20 years and has not seen any issues.

VDOT is taking public comment into consideration until March 5 for the design. The plan was approved in 2019 for funding by the Commonwealth Transportation Board after being submitted by the Bedford County Board of Supervisors and VDOT in 2018.

Once the design phase is finalized, VDOT expects to have construction begin in fall 2025.

