Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

VDOT seeks input on design for 460 and Camp Jaycee Road project

The intersection of 460 and Camp Jaycee Road Thursday afternoon.
The intersection of 460 and Camp Jaycee Road Thursday afternoon.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:42 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - In the coming years, VDOT is working to make the area of 460 and Camp Jaycee Road safer for drivers. Thursday night, Bedford County residents were invited to share their feedback on the project.

“The project involves redirecting traffic that normally turns left on to Camp Jaycee Road from 460 and traffic that turns left from Camp Jaycee Road on to 460. Now the traffic that normally makes those movements will be redirected to make a U turn at a median location. Now those median locations would have turn lanes and they are moved far enough away from the intersection where they have better sight distance,” said VDOT spokesperson Jason Bond.

Some crossovers in the area will be taken away for the U-Turn lanes and Bond said their main focus is improving safety and traffic flow for the area.

“There’s been about 13 crashes there in the last five years and about 50 Crashes over the last 20 years.”

One resident said she’s concerned about emergency vehicle response times in those areas due to the crossover’s being taken away. Another said he’s lived in the area for more than 20 years and has not seen any issues.

VDOT is taking public comment into consideration until March 5 for the design. The plan was approved in 2019 for funding by the Commonwealth Transportation Board after being submitted by the Bedford County Board of Supervisors and VDOT in 2018.

Once the design phase is finalized, VDOT expects to have construction begin in fall 2025.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A beloved Florida bald eagle is still missing.
Beloved Harriet the bald eagle missing after nest attack
Mugshot of Darris Nichols, head coach of the Radford University basketball team, arrested for...
Radford University head basketball coach pleads guilty to DUI
Dylan Lyons, 24, a TV reporter, died Wednesday in an Orlando-area shooting while on assignment.
Slain Florida TV reporter, 9-year-old girl identified
Big Rig Crash on I-81 in Montgomery County
81 in Montgomery County back open after big rig crash
Mugshot of Darris Nichols, head coach of the Radford University basketball team, arrested for...
Police: Radford basketball coach arrested for DUI had .25 blood alcohol level

Latest News

Quanesha Moyer works with a student at Roanoke Minnick Wednesday afternoon.
How a Roanoke Minnick assistant teacher is making an impact at the school she once attended
New program helps young cancer patients make a successful return to the classroom.
New program helps young cancer patients return to classroom
Program Helps Young Cancer Patients
Program Helps Young Cancer Patients
Basketball Coach Pleads Guilty to DUI
Basketball Coach Pleads Guilty to DUI