Virginia Tech introduces new therapy dog

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech’s Cook Counseling Center has named Epcot its newest therapy dog.

His job is to help relieve stress and support students’ mental health.

Epcot recently finished up his training in New York, and he will begin his office hours on campus in March.

He joins fellow therapy dogs Josie, Derek and Wagner to serve the students’ needs.

The Cook Counseling Center encourages those who wish to visit the therapy dogs to follow the dogs’ Instagram.

“It reduces stigma for our student body around help seeking for mental health because these animals are cool and therapy is not always thought of as cool but we want to get there,” Virginia Tech’s Coordinator for Animal Assisted Therapy Trent Davis said.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.