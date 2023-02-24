Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

Virginia Tech introduces new therapy dog

Virginia Tech student Stephanie Miller pets the university's newest therapy dog, Epcot.
Virginia Tech student Stephanie Miller pets the university's newest therapy dog, Epcot.(WDBJ7)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech’s Cook Counseling Center has named Epcot its newest therapy dog.

His job is to help relieve stress and support students’ mental health.

Epcot recently finished up his training in New York, and he will begin his office hours on campus in March.

He joins fellow therapy dogs Josie, Derek and Wagner to serve the students’ needs.

The Cook Counseling Center encourages those who wish to visit the therapy dogs to follow the dogs’ Instagram.

“It reduces stigma for our student body around help seeking for mental health because these animals are cool and therapy is not always thought of as cool but we want to get there,” Virginia Tech’s Coordinator for Animal Assisted Therapy Trent Davis said.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Darris Nichols, head coach of the Radford University basketball team, arrested for...
Radford University head basketball coach pleads guilty to DUI
Dylan Lyons, 24, a TV reporter, died Wednesday in an Orlando-area shooting while on assignment.
Slain Florida TV reporter, 9-year-old girl identified
Friday will be mostly dry with the windy conditions hanging on. Come Saturday we turn cold and...
Subtle cool down Friday with a brief taste of winter this weekend
Cosori is recalling more than 2 million air fryers sold in the U.S., Canada and Mexico because...
Cosori recalling 2 million air fryers for fire risk
Eric Augustine
Virginia Tech student facing child pornography charges will face jury trial

Latest News

Cinderella & Prince Charming Boutique Helps Budget Fairytale Proms
Cinderella & Prince Charming Boutique Helps Budget Fairytale Proms
Showers and even a light wintry mix possible.
Friday, February 24 - Weekend Outlook
Chef Talks about Competing for Culinary Team USA in Luxembourg
Chef Talks about Competing for Culinary Team USA
Students Help Bridge Communication Gap for Rockbridge County
Students Help Bridge Communication Gap for Rockbridge County