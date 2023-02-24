Birthdays
Warm weather forcing Wintergreen to end ski season

Winter activities will end on Sunday
Snow blower at Wintergreen Resort
Snow-making efforts are coming to an end at Wintergreen Resort this weekend.(wvir)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - With above-normal temperatures continuing, Wintergreen Resort is ending its 2022-23 ski season this weekend.

“The southeast has experienced two consecutive weeks of record warm temperatures far above the seasonal norms for February,” the resort said. “In spite of a valiant effort to keep the ski season going by making snow at every opportunity, we’ve made the difficult decision to conclude the 2022-23 winter season this Sunday.”

The resort says its “Mission: Affordable season passes” are valid on Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, click here to visit Wintergreen’s website.

