Warm weather forcing Wintergreen to end ski season

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - With above-normal temperatures continuing, Wintergreen Resort is ending its 2022-23 ski season this weekend.

“The southeast has experienced two consecutive weeks of record warm temperatures far above the seasonal norms for February,” the resort said. “In spite of a valiant effort to keep the ski season going by making snow at every opportunity, we’ve made the difficult decision to conclude the 2022-23 winter season this Sunday.”

The resort says its “Mission: Affordable season passes” are valid on Saturday and Sunday.

