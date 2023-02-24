Washington & Lee students help bridge communication gap for Rockbridge County

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The goal is alleviating language barriers for anyone who uses English as a non-primary language. English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) is a student-run community-serving organization out of Washington & Lee.

The group offers various Education, Health and Housing providers who work with speakers of other languages. All services are completely free.

Kamryn Godse, ESOL Co-President Overseeing Teaching and Tutoring, along with Diana Rodriguez, Interpretations Co-Coordinator from Washington & Lee, join us on Here @ Home to tell us more about the program and its impact in the community.

Since it started 21 years ago, students have formed relationships with individuals and families who needed tutoring, and requests began to trickle in for interpretation and translation services in a variety of other contexts. ESOL now has dedicated teams for tutoring and translation services, which are directed and staffed by students. During the 2021-2022 academic year, student volunteers completed more than 9,000 hours of community service, averaging approximately 225 hours of ESOL-based service per week.

For more information on the program and services offered, log onto the website or call (540) 458-4880.

