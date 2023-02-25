“365 Days of Defending Freedom” rally in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “We want justice, we want to hug our loved ones and know they are safe, we want to get back to living our ordinary lives,” said one speaker.

On February 24, 2022, Russia invaded Ukraine.

“One year ago our world changed 180 degrees,” said Olena Kuhfahl, an organizer who still has family currently in Ukraine.

Roanoke community members and leaders gathered to show their support for Ukrainian residents.

“We are going to stand with Ukraine,” said Mayor Sherman Lea, who was joined by fellow council members Joe Cobb, Luke Priddy and Peter Volosin.

Ukrainians in the Roanoke Valley shared the impact this last year has had on them.

“I lost more than 350 people whom I know personally,” said one speaker, a Ukrainian refugee who now lives in Botetourt County.

As the group walked by where the Russian sister city flag used to fly, it was also a time to celebrate Ukrainian resilience.

“They have nothing to lose. They (are) fighting for their homeland, for their future generation,” said Inna Payne, an organizer and Ukrainian American.

“What it means to Ukraine? How brave we are, how courageous we are. Right now, Ukraine (is) not defending country it defends whole democracy,” said Kuhfahl.

It was also a night to honor the memories of those who have died with a 365 second moment of silence.

“We would like to say thank you for them, because they sacrificed their life, for freedom, for democracy, for freedom of their countries, their home life, and for us,” said Payne.

Ukrainians across the Roanoke Valley have said the community support has meant the world. But with no end in sight for the war, they asked for the support to continue.

