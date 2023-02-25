73-year-old reported missing out of Martinsville
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Ezell Massey Jr., 73, was reported missing from 1408 Roundabout Road, according to Martinsville Police.
Residents say he was last heard from about 6:00 a.m. Saturday, when he went outside to smoke. He was wearing a green jacket, blue sweat pants and black shoes, and uses a walker.
According to Virginia State Police, Massey Jr.’s disappearance brings a credible threat to his health and safety.
Contact 276-638-8751 with information.
