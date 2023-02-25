Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

Danville’s House of Hope to host first ‘Coldest Night of the Year’ walk

By Makayla Shelton
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 5:00 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - House of Hope is hosting its first ever Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser Saturday night.

Coldest Night of the Year is a national walk that helps raise money for those experiencing hurt, hunger, and homelessness.

Signups for the 5K walk will begin at Ballad Brewing at 4 p.m.

Around 130 people have signed up for the walk so far. They have already raised 104% of their $20,000 goal.

“It’s really inspiring to know that so many folks in Danville care not only about us, but about the people that we’re that we’re working to help,” said Jude Swanson, Executive Director of Hope of Hope. “Because we can’t do this kind of work alone. It takes us and everyone else around us. So it’s good to know that we have friends who support us in our work.”

Miriam’s House in Lynchburg is hosting a Coldest Night of the Year Walk as well.

Sponsors for Danville’s Coldest Night of the Year include Hilton Hotel, Courtyard by Marriott, Kania & Associates Accounting Firm, God’s Pit Crew, West Piedmont Better Housing Coalition, Goodyear, Crema & Vine, and Ballad Brewing.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Schneider announced his wife's death in a Facebook post Wednesday.
Wife of ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star John Schneider dead at 53
Rain for most areas Saturday with some light icing in the mountains.
Battle of the seasons as winter temporarily appears this weekend
Fifth body found in connection to submerged vehicle in Rockfish River.
Final body found during search of Rockfish River
Siegfried Holzer, missing from Christiansburg
Police in Christiansburg and West Virginia looking for missing 86-year-old
Mugshot of Darris Nichols, head coach of the Radford University basketball team, arrested for...
Radford Police release body cam video of coach’s DUI stop

Latest News

Empty the Bowls
God’s Storehouse hosts 9th annual ‘Empty the Bowls’ event to fight hunger
Cinderella & Prince Charming Boutique Helps Budget Fairytale Proms
Boutique Helps Budget Fairytale Proms
YMCA VT Cinderella and Prince Charming Boutique
Cinderella & Prince Charming Boutique helps budget fairytale proms
Local Relief Underway for Ohio, Turkey and Syria
Local Relief Underway for Ohio, Turkey and Syria