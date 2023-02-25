Danville’s House of Hope to host first ‘Coldest Night of the Year’ walk

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - House of Hope is hosting its first ever Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser Saturday night.

Coldest Night of the Year is a national walk that helps raise money for those experiencing hurt, hunger, and homelessness.

Signups for the 5K walk will begin at Ballad Brewing at 4 p.m.

Around 130 people have signed up for the walk so far. They have already raised 104% of their $20,000 goal.

“It’s really inspiring to know that so many folks in Danville care not only about us, but about the people that we’re that we’re working to help,” said Jude Swanson, Executive Director of Hope of Hope. “Because we can’t do this kind of work alone. It takes us and everyone else around us. So it’s good to know that we have friends who support us in our work.”

Miriam’s House in Lynchburg is hosting a Coldest Night of the Year Walk as well.

Sponsors for Danville’s Coldest Night of the Year include Hilton Hotel, Courtyard by Marriott, Kania & Associates Accounting Firm, God’s Pit Crew, West Piedmont Better Housing Coalition, Goodyear, Crema & Vine, and Ballad Brewing.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.