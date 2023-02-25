Female victim dead after shooting in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Lynchburg Police report that Friday night’s shooting incident that happened on the 1400-block of Monroe Street is now a death investigation.

Overnight, police say the victim, a juvenile female died from a single gunshot wound.

ORIGINAL STORY: One person is being treated at a hospital after police responded to the report of a shooting in Lynchburg Friday night.

Just after 10 p.m. February 24, 2023, LPD officers responded to the 1400 block of Monroe Street. They found one person with what they are calling serious injuries. The victim was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital. No information has been released regarding the person’s condition.

Regarding the circumstances of the shooting or whether anyone is in custody or being questioned, police say, “There is no threat to the community at this time.”

