Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

Liberty men’s basketball defeats Queens 73-53, Earn ASUN regular season title

Liberty Flames
Liberty Flames(WDBJ7)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 9:18 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -The Flames defended Liberty Arena on Friday to the tune of a double-digit win over visiting Queens. The 73-53 win was capped with Liberty earning the title of ASUN regular-season champions.

Darius McGhee led all scorers with 18 points.

Liberty ends the regular season with a 24-7 overall record and 15-3 in the conference.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Darris Nichols, head coach of the Radford University basketball team, arrested for...
Radford University head basketball coach pleads guilty to DUI
Dylan Lyons, 24, a TV reporter, died Wednesday in an Orlando-area shooting while on assignment.
Slain Florida TV reporter, 9-year-old girl identified
Friday will be mostly dry with the windy conditions hanging on. Come Saturday we turn cold and...
Subtle cool down Friday with a brief taste of winter this weekend
Eric Augustine
Virginia Tech student facing child pornography charges will face jury trial
Cosori is recalling more than 2 million air fryers sold in the U.S., Canada and Mexico because...
Cosori recalling 2 million air fryers for fire risk

Latest News

Darris Nichols Arrest Footage
Mugshot of Darris Nichols, head coach of the Radford University basketball team, arrested for...
Radford Police release body cam video of coach’s DUI stop
Kitley’s jumper lifts No. 9 Hokies past No. 22 Tar Heels Thursday night
Brittney Griner worked out with members of the NBA’s Phoenix Suns since the women’s pro...
Brittney Griner back on the court ahead of her return to the WNBA