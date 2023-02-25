Liberty men’s basketball defeats Queens 73-53, Earn ASUN regular season title

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -The Flames defended Liberty Arena on Friday to the tune of a double-digit win over visiting Queens. The 73-53 win was capped with Liberty earning the title of ASUN regular-season champions.

Darius McGhee led all scorers with 18 points.

Liberty ends the regular season with a 24-7 overall record and 15-3 in the conference.

