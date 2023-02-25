Lynchburg City Schools holds career fair to fill open education positions

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg City Schools hosted their Education Career Fair Saturday at Heritage High School.

Teachers and staff from all elementary, middle, and high schools were there to recruit employees for the 2023-2024 school year.

“We’re looking for teachers, bus drivers, instructional assistant, support staff, you name it, we’re looking for it here,” said Crystal Edwards, Superintendent for Lynchburg City Schools. “We are looking to get exciting people to join our LCS staff.”

This was their second career fair after finding much success with the first one. They were able to hire multiple employees right on the spot.

“It’s not just can we get talent, we want to retain the talent that we have. By having in person job fairs, where you can actually meet the folks that you’re working with, that speaks volumes to ‘is this really where I want to be?’ When you see this wonderful environment here, you know that ‘yes, this is absolutely where I want to be,’” added Edwards.

Attendees were given free goodies, raffle tickets for a chance to win $50 gift cards, and even stickers.

“We try to make it fun and entertaining because one of the things we want folks to see is that we’re an LCS family. Yes, it’s a career fair and we’re trying to hire, but we’re trying to get people to join our family. We want them to get to know us, how fun we are, and how excited we are about learning that education here,” explained Edwards.

They are currently looking to fill 200 positions for summer jobs in addition to the other openings. Altra Witt feels that events like these are a strong way to lower that number.

“I am a believer that you have to be in the community,” said Altra Witt, Coordinator of Extended Learning. “You’ve got to make relationships with people, get them to understand that this is important work, and that these are exciting opportunities. We want to work together as a team to do what’s best for the students of our community.”

Those who weren’t able to make it to the career fair can apply online.

