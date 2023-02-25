More retirements expected, as state lawmakers prepare to adjourn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - At least seven current members of the General Assembly have announced they will not seek re-election when their current terms expire.

And the number is expected to grow.

On Friday, Halifax County Delegate James Edmunds joined the list.

“I want to thank you all for your friendship and help during my tenure here,” Edmunds told members of the House during Friday’s floor session. “I also want to thank the citizens of the 60th, my family and friends for the honor of my life. There’s life after the General Assembly and I am looking forward to seeing what God has in store for the next phase of my life.”

Edmunds has been a member of the House since 2010, representing the counties of Halifax, Charlotte and Prince Edward, and part of Campbell County.

Northern Virginia Democrat Kathleen Murphy and Chesterfield Republican Roxann Robinson also announced they will not seek re-election to the House of Delegates.

Longtime observors at the State Capitol say we could see 30 or more lawmakers leaving the General Assembly when their current terms end.

