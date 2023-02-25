One Community One Voice holds bi-weekly clothing giveaway for those in need

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg nonprofit is providing free, brand-new clothes for anyone in need.

One Community One Voice has a clothing giveaway every Tuesday and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Walmart recently gave the organization a $30,000 donation in merchandise.

Those in need are able to bring a 13 gallon bag and fill it up with shirts, pants, jackets and more.

“We’re facing so much with the inflation and impoverishment that we’re trying to bring awareness that we still love them, and they’re still valued as a person and that we’re here to help them,” said Renee Washington, One Community One Voice member.

The next giveaway will be at Living Word Ministries on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m.

