One hospitalized after shooting in Lynchburg

(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 4:57 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - One person is being treated at a hospital after police responded to the report of a shooting in Lynchburg Friday night.

Just after 10 p.m. February 24, 2023, LPD officers responded to the 1400 block of Monroe Street. They found one person with what they are calling serious injuries. The victim was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital. No information has been released regarding the person’s condition.

Regarding the circumstances of the shooting or whether anyone is in custody or being questioned, police say, “There is no threat to the community at this time.”

