Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

Police: 2 dead, 11 cyclists hospitalized after being hit by pickup truck in Arizona

Arizona authorities say a pickup truck crashed into multiple cyclists, killing two of them Saturday morning. (Source: Arizona's Family)
By Peter Valencia and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - Two cyclists are dead and 11 others are seriously hurt after a crash on a busy Arizona highway.

KPHO reports the collision happened near the Cotton Lane Bridge in Goodyear around 8 a.m. on Saturday.

Emergency crews described the victims as having “very serious injuries.”

Early reports indicated 10 ambulances were called to the scene. Goodyear police said that one cyclist, a woman, was pronounced dead at the scene, while a second rider died at the hospital.

Authorities said the crash involved a pickup truck and multiple bicyclists.

Goodyear police the driver, identified only as a man, stayed at the scene and was cooperating with them.

Fire officials confirmed crews were treating multiple people injured at the crash scene with 11 others sent to area hospitals.

Police said it wasn’t immediately clear if speed or impairment were factors in the crash as the collision remains under investigation.

Multiple traffic closures were in place while the crash scene remained active.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain for most areas Saturday with some light icing in the mountains.
Unsettled and chilly to start the weekend
Mugshot of Darris Nichols, head coach of the Radford University basketball team, arrested for...
Radford Police release body cam video of coach’s DUI stop
John Schneider announced his wife's death in a Facebook post Wednesday.
Wife of ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star John Schneider dead at 53
Siegfried Holzer, missing from Christiansburg
Police in Christiansburg and West Virginia looking for missing 86-year-old
Fifth body found in connection to submerged vehicle in Rockfish River.
Final body found during search of Rockfish River

Latest News

As a winter storm in the North and West intensifies, heat in the South is creating a 100-degree...
Snow falls in Los Angeles area, 1,000s still without power
A judge in Texas released a domestic violence suspect from jail on a $1 bond. (Source: KHOU,...
Judge releases domestic violence suspect from jail on $1 bond
The 2023 session of the Virginia General Assembly adjourned Saturday February 25.
Virginia General Assembly adjourns
A judge in Texas released a domestic violence suspect from jail on a $1 bond. (Source: KHOU,...
Judge releases domestic violence suspect from jail on $1 bond
FLE - Scott Adams, creator of the comic strip Dilbert, poses for a portrait with the Dilbert...
Media drop Dilbert after creator’s Black `hate group’ remark