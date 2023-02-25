Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

Police arrest 2 suspects in shooting that injured 9 juveniles

Police responded to a shooting at a gas station in Columbus, Georgia that left nine juveniles...
Police responded to a shooting at a gas station in Columbus, Georgia that left nine juveniles injured.(Tony Webster / CC BY 2.0)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (Gray News) - Police have arrested two people involved in a shooting that injured nine juveniles outside a gas station in Georgia.

Columbus police reported they arrested 35-year-old D’Angelo Robinson Sr., as well as an unidentified 15-year-old boy, following a week-long investigation.

The shooting occurred at a Shell gas station on Feb. 17 at about 10:15 p.m. Police believed that, based on their preliminary investigation, the incident stemmed from an altercation at a nearby party.

Nine juveniles, including a 5-year-old boy, were injured in the incident. None of their injuries were life-threatening. Police reported seven of the victims have been discharged from the hospital as of Thursday.

Robinson is charged with eight counts of aggravated assault, according to Columbus police. He was booked into the Muscogee County Jail.

Police said the 15-year-old boy, whose name has not been released, has been charged with one count of aggravated assault and is in custody at the Regional Youth Detention Center. Columbus police did report the boy has been identified as a validated gang member.

Columbus police reported additional charges are pending.

Further information about the investigation has not been released at this time.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Schneider announced his wife's death in a Facebook post Wednesday.
Wife of ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star John Schneider dead at 53
Rain for most areas Saturday with some light icing in the mountains.
Unsettled and chilly to start the weekend
Mugshot of Darris Nichols, head coach of the Radford University basketball team, arrested for...
Radford Police release body cam video of coach’s DUI stop
Fifth body found in connection to submerged vehicle in Rockfish River.
Final body found during search of Rockfish River
Siegfried Holzer, missing from Christiansburg
Police in Christiansburg and West Virginia looking for missing 86-year-old

Latest News

A toddler in Kentucky reportedly helped deputies find a wanted fugitive.
Toddler helps catch wanted fugitive, deputies say
FLE - Scott Adams, creator of the comic strip Dilbert, poses for a portrait with the Dilbert...
Media drop Dilbert after creator’s Black `hate group’ remark
New clothes giveaway
One Community One Voice holds bi-weekly clothing giveaway for those in need
Police lights (WBAY file photo)
Shooting reported Saturday in NW Roanoke