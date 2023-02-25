Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

Police: Girl dead after shooting in Lynchburg

(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 4:57 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Lynchburg Police report Friday night’s shooting on the 1400 block of Monroe Street is now a death investigation.

Police say the victim, a girl, died from a single gunshot wound. No age was specified.

ORIGINAL STORY: One person is being treated at a hospital after police responded to the report of a shooting in Lynchburg Friday night.

Just after 10 p.m. February 24, 2023, LPD officers responded to the 1400 block of Monroe Street. They found one person with what they are calling serious injuries. The victim was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital. No information has been released regarding the person’s condition.

Regarding the circumstances of the shooting or whether anyone is in custody or being questioned, police say, “There is no threat to the community at this time.”

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Schneider announced his wife's death in a Facebook post Wednesday.
Wife of ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star John Schneider dead at 53
Rain for most areas Saturday with some light icing in the mountains.
Unsettled and chilly to start the weekend
Fifth body found in connection to submerged vehicle in Rockfish River.
Final body found during search of Rockfish River
Siegfried Holzer, missing from Christiansburg
Police in Christiansburg and West Virginia looking for missing 86-year-old
Mugshot of Darris Nichols, head coach of the Radford University basketball team, arrested for...
Radford Police release body cam video of coach’s DUI stop

Latest News

Hope Center and Freedom Virginia to celebrate healthcare heroes
Hope Center and Freedom Virginia to Celebrate Healthcare Heroes
Birthdays and Anniversaries for February 25, 2023
Birthdays and Anniversaries for February 25, 2023
A Winter Weather Advisory is active until 2 this afternoon due to the chance for light ice...
Full Forecast: Brief Taste of Winter Before Warming Again
The event will celebrate people and places like the Burrell Memorial Hospital, Henrietta Lacks,...
Hope Center and Freedom Virginia team up to celebrate healthcare heroes
House of Hope's Coldest Night of the Year
Danville’s House of Hope to host first ‘Coldest Night of the Year’ walk