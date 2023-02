ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have confirmed at least one shot has been fired near the 3400 block of Bennett Drive NW Saturday afternoon.

A call reporting hearing shots was placed at 2:40 p.m.

Details are limited at this time. WDBJ7 has reached out for further information if it should be available.

