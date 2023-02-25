The student impact on the Roanoke City School Board

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Each time the Roanoke City School Board meets, there are two student representatives alongside them. Yolanda Joseph, a senior at Patrick Henry High School is one of them.

“Mr. Cherry and Miss Saunders came to our school and they spoke to my class. I could really tell they had a passion for students and for school, and that was something I really wanted to be a part of, because people are really near and dear to my heart.”

Joseph enjoys being engaged in the School Board discussions and sometimes also chiming in. She understands the importance of knowing what’s going on and also advocating for her fellow students.

“If people don’t care, then we’re not going to get the best, if people are putting in 50%, that’s not what the students need. All the areas where we need improvement, won’t improve and we’ll stay in the same place that we are. But in order for things to change, it’s important for people to want them to change and actually be active in that.”

Joseph encourages fellow students, parents and all in the RCPS to become involved.

“Watch the school board meetings, ask your questions, be active in the lives of the students, know the information, talk to the teachers get to know them.”

Joseph is planning to head to George Mason University in the fall and study business. She appreciates the experience she is getting while being a part of the School Board.

“It helps me learn how to work with different people and see different perspectives that I wouldn’t see if I was just working alone. I meet amazing people and I make great memories. but I also learn new skills that I know that I can take with me.”

