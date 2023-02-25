Ukrainians in Richmond reflect on war on year anniversary

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Friday marks a year since Russia invaded Ukraine and a year of continuous war. Families have been fleeing the country in hopes of survival, freedom and a new life.

“We have nothing. Thousands of people in Ukraine live in broken house. Now people sit without lights, without heating in their house and in Ukraine it’s winter, it’s cold,” said Okasana Stakhuevych.

Some Ukrainians chose to stay and fight while some physically couldn’t leave.

A math professor at VCU, Alex Misiats, is from Ukraine and said it’s been an unimaginable year and that this war is bigger than two countries.

“Everyone is affected by the war in Ukraine,” Misiats said. “War is not a local conflict between two eastern European countries but it’s a conflict between a free world and a world of dictatorship.”

Missiles and bombs have been striking neighborhoods, schools and businesses. Stakhuevych said this has become, unfortunately, normal.

“War for us is usual because everyday we call our parents we call our friends to Ukraine to understand what happened with them, sometimes if they’re alive or no because bombs come into the city,” said Stakhuevych

Both Misiats and Stakhueyvch said they were thankful for the help and support of Americans.

“Americans are doing a tremendous job helping Ukraine. I was very thankful, especially in the first days and months,” said Misiats.

They are especially thankful for the support coming from Richmond communities.

“Now here in Richmond, in Virginia, we have a lot of friends who support us everyday and we want to say to them thank you,” said Stakcuevych.

The chief impact officer with the Jewish Community Federation of Richmond, Sara Rosenbaum, said the organization had been working in Ukraine for decades.

She said donations are always a great way to help, but there is another way to show your support.

