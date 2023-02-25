Unsettled and chilly to start the weekend

Turning cold and wet for Saturday

Light wintry mix possible for areas near I-64

Spring-like conditions return Sunday

BRIEF TASTE OF WINTER

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES have been issued for areas along the I-64 corridor through Saturday afternoon for the potential for light icing. Near a glaze is possible and should stay confined to branches and elevated surfaces.

Winter Weather Advisories have been issued until 2PM today for the counties in purple. (WDBJ7)

Scattered showers arrive during sunrise Saturday and remain through the middle of the day. Different temperatures will be spotted which brings the chance for a mixed precipitation event. Most of our hometowns will witness cold rain, but areas north of I-64 have a better chance to see rain mixed with freezing rain at times.

A light wintry mix is possible for a few folks on Saturday mixed with a cold rain. (WDBJ7)

Temperatures will have a hard time warming up on Saturday. Temperatures will increase slightly throughout the day leading us to have highs in the 30s and low 40s. Showers end near 3PM this afternoon leading us to see dry conditions by this evening.

Overnight we will stay dry with temperatures cooling into the 30s. There is a chance some patchy fog could develop into Sunday morning.

SUNDAY

If you’re a fan of the spring-like air then Sunday will be perfect for you. We warm back up as highs reach the 50s and 60s with drier conditions. Clouds will hang tight for most as we have a stalled system to our south. Eventually the chance for rain returns as we start into the new workweek.

Battle of the seasons takes place this weekend. Saturday being winter like with Sunday seeing spring conditions. (WDBJ7)

UPCOMING WORKWEEK

Monday is looking wet as showers will start to develop during the afternoon. Temperatures will be on the warmer end meaning this should be a rain only event. Highs on Monday will be in the 50s and 60s. Overnight lows will be very mild in the 40s and low 50s.

Drier conditions push in for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 60s.

By Thursday we track our next chance for some scattered rain. Models have been back and forth with the timing so check back for updates. As of right now models are hinting that Friday could be very wet plus we could possibly see another cool down come our way.

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

Did you know that weather plays a crucial role for K9′s? Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell talked with Sergeant Heath Hyatt, K9 officer with Christiansburg Police Department and master K9 trainer for Virginia, about the struggles and benefits weather can bring to solving the case. Here’s a preview:

Slight Chance of Science has another podcast episode out! This one talks about how weather plays a role on K9's abilities. (WDBJ7)

If you have an idea for a topic that you want us to explore, send in your requests to weather@wdbj7.com. Slight Chance of Science will feature science topics from our team of meteorologists here at WDBJ7. You can listen to our podcast on any platform where you stream podcasts from. Enjoy!

