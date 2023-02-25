Birthdays
Virginia General Assembly adjourns

The 2023 session of the Virginia General Assembly adjourned Saturday February 25.
The 2023 session of the Virginia General Assembly adjourned Saturday February 25.
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - State lawmakers adjourned Saturday, after acting on more than 2,000 bills and passing a stopgap budget.

But their work isn’t done.

“This session was a long, short session,” said Del. Joe McNamara (R-Roanoke Co.).

“Hectic,” said Sen. John Edwards (D-Roanoke).

“Frantic,” said Del. Chris Head (R-Botetourt Co.).

“I would say we were able to get a fair amount done even in a divided government,” said Del. Sam Rasoul (D-Roanoke).

State lawmakers considered more than 2,800 pieces of legislation during the 46-day session.

Many of the most controversial measures went down to defeat,

“I think I told you when we first got started, it was going to be an interesting session and there was going to be a lot of stuff that got left on the floor, because there was going to be a lot of cancelling each other out between the two chambers. And that certainly has held true,” Head told WDBJ7.

But more than 1,600 bills passed in both the House and the Senate, and lawmakers argue that many will make a difference.

“We know people are really reeling with regards to their electric bills,” Rasoul said. “This session we were able to, on a bipartisan basis, expand oversight over top of the electric monopolies.”

“I think we’ve made great progress to make it more affordable to live in the Commonwealth of Virginia, to make it a little safer, to make the investments in the educational infrastructure that we need,” said McNamara.

Lawmakers passed what was described as a mini-budget late Saturday afternoon, but major priorities of Democrats and Republicans are still hanging in the balance as negotiations continue.

“I’m very pleased with the things we have gotten done,” Edwards told us. “We’ll just wait and see how the budget turns out.”

The stopgap budget includes funding for urgent items. One will make sure local school divisions receive at least as much revenue as they anticipated before the state discovered an error in an online forecasting tool.

Negotiations on other items, including major funding for education and mental health, and a billion dollars in tax relief will continue.

