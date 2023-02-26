Female found dead at Danville hotel Sunday

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A female was found dead with blunt force trauma to her upper body Sunday at the Astoria Hotel, according to Danville Police.

Crews responded around 2:15 p.m.

This case is being treated as a homicide.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Danville Police Department through patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, or 911. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, approach any officer you see, use DPD social media, email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use the crime tips app CARE at p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.

