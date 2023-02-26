Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

Female found dead at Danville hotel Sunday

(WTVG)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A female was found dead with blunt force trauma to her upper body Sunday at the Astoria Hotel, according to Danville Police.

Crews responded around 2:15 p.m.

This case is being treated as a homicide.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Danville Police Department through patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, or 911. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, approach any officer you see, use DPD social media, email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use the crime tips app CARE at p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Girl dead after shooting in Lynchburg
Police lights (WBAY file photo)
Shooting reported Saturday in NW Roanoke
Mugshot of Darris Nichols, head coach of the Radford University basketball team, arrested for...
Radford Police release body cam video of coach’s DUI stop
Texas students raise money so 80-year-old janitor can retire. (Source: KXII)
Students raise more than $230K so 80-year-old janitor can retire
The community marches downtown for the "365 Days of Defending Freedom" rally in Roanoke Friday...
“365 Days of Defending Freedom” rally held in Roanoke

Latest News

Credit: Roanoke FireEMS Department
Roanoke Fire-EMS crews extinguish Sunday house fire
Sunday Morning Update WDBJ +
Sunday Morning Weather Update on WDBJ +
Birthdays and anniversaries for February 25, 2023
Birthdays and Anniversaries for February 26, 2023
Shaneice Jones, the owner of Sweets By Shaneice in Roanoke stopped by WDBJ7 Sunday Mornin'.
Sweets By Shaneice stops by WDBJ7 Sunday Mornin’