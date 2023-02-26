One person dead after fire in Rockbridge Co.

ROCKBRIDGE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A fire Friday afternoon at a residence in the 100 block of Old Buena Vista Road has left one person dead, according to the Rockbridge Co. Department of Fire and Rescue.

The fire was reported by a neighbor at around 2:30 p.m. One other person lives at the residence, but was not there during the fire.

Lexington Fire Rescue, Kerrs Creek Fire, Buena Vista Fire, Buena Vista Rescue, the Rockbridge Co. Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police all aided.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.