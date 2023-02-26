Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

One person dead after fire in Rockbridge Co.

(WLUC)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKBRIDGE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A fire Friday afternoon at a residence in the 100 block of Old Buena Vista Road has left one person dead, according to the Rockbridge Co. Department of Fire and Rescue.

The fire was reported by a neighbor at around 2:30 p.m. One other person lives at the residence, but was not there during the fire.

Lexington Fire Rescue, Kerrs Creek Fire, Buena Vista Fire, Buena Vista Rescue, the Rockbridge Co. Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police all aided.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Girl dead after shooting in Lynchburg
Police lights (WBAY file photo)
Shooting reported Saturday in NW Roanoke
Mugshot of Darris Nichols, head coach of the Radford University basketball team, arrested for...
Radford Police release body cam video of coach’s DUI stop
Texas students raise money so 80-year-old janitor can retire. (Source: KXII)
Students raise more than $230K so 80-year-old janitor can retire
The community marches downtown for the "365 Days of Defending Freedom" rally in Roanoke Friday...
“365 Days of Defending Freedom” rally held in Roanoke

Latest News

Full Forecast: Sunday evening update
Full Forecast: Sunday evening update
Credit: Instagram/LibertyMBB and LibertyFlames
Liberty men’s basketball coach McKay signed through 2030
Female found dead at Danville hotel Sunday
Credit: Roanoke FireEMS Department
Roanoke Fire-EMS crews extinguish Sunday house fire