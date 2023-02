ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Roanoke Fire-EMS worked to put out a house fire Sunday morning.

Crews were called to the 1800 block of Franwill Ave NW just after 9 a.m.

When on scene, crews could see flames and smoke coming from the home.

Crews were able to control the fire within fifteen minutes.

The cause is under investigation.

