Sweets By Shaneice stops by WDBJ7 Sunday Mornin’

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Black History Month is alive and well this February, and on WDBJ Weekend Mornings we are highlighting Black businesses across our hometowns.

Sweets by Shaneice opened in November 2021, but owner Shaneice Jones says she started baking long before opening her shop.

With her mother’s and children’s support, she applied for grants through the city of Roanoke that helped her dream come to life.

You can visit Sweets by Shaneice at the corner of Fifth and Campbell in downtown Roanoke.

