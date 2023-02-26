Birthdays
Warmer temperatures return today

Unsettled week ahead
High pressure brings warmer air today.
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 6:14 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
  • Patchy dense fog this morning then warmer this afternoon
  • Rain chances return Monday
  • Active pattern this week

SUNDAY

DENSE FOG ADVISORY: Patchy dense fog likely for parts of the region through mid morning.

Patchy dense fog expected this morning.
Patchy dense fog expected this morning.(WDBJ Weather)

If you’re a fan of the spring-like air, then Sunday will be perfect for you. We warm back up as highs reach the 50s and 60s with drier conditions. Clouds will hang tight, especially during the morning hours with partly cloudy skies this afternoon.

High pressure brings warmer air this afternoon.
High pressure brings warmer air this afternoon.(WDBJ Weather)

THIS WEEK

Our next system moves in on Monday. A brief chance of showers are possible during the morning hours as a warm front lifts north. Off-and-on shower chances are likely in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs on Monday will be in the 50s.

Drier conditions push in for Tuesday and Wednesday until our next system moves in late Wednesday into Thursday.

Multiple chance of rain expected this week.
Multiple chance of rain expected this week.(WDBJ Weather)

At this time, two systems could bring quite a bit of rain early Thursday and the next system late Thursday into Friday.

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

Did you know that weather plays a crucial role for K9′s? Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell talked with Sergeant Heath Hyatt, K9 officer with Christiansburg Police Department and master K9 trainer for Virginia, about the struggles and benefits weather can bring to solving the case. Here’s a preview:

Slight Chance of Science has another podcast episode out! This one talks about how weather...
Slight Chance of Science has another podcast episode out! This one talks about how weather plays a role on K9's abilities.(WDBJ7)

If you have an idea for a topic that you want us to explore, send in your requests to weather@wdbj7.com. Slight Chance of Science will feature science topics from our team of meteorologists here at WDBJ7. You can listen to our podcast on any platform where you stream podcasts from. Enjoy!

