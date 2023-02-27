12-year-old girl identified as victim in Lynchburg shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg police say a girl who died after being shot in Lynchburg Friday night was 12 years old. Her name has not been released.

The shooting occurred inside a home in the 1400 block of Monroe St.

Police say the girl died from a non-self-inflicted gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Police say they’ve interviewed the people who were in the home at the time of the incident and are not seeking anyone. They say they are communicating with the Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney to determine if charges are appropriate.

The department is encouraging parents to check in on their children during this difficult time. Resources have been made available through Lynchburg City Schools.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective M. Scott at 434-455-6174.

