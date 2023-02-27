Bedford County YMCA is getting ready to open applications for its new childcare facility

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford Area Family YMCA is making progress on its new child care facility off of route 460.

It’s laying the foundation for more childcare options in town. The newly constructed building comes up as families like Heather Dooley have struggled to find daycare that will accept her 15-month child.

“If you don’t have family members or friends, it’s very hard to find a locality that you feel safe dropping your children off at, that you trust dropping your children off at and that would take children under two,” Dooley said.

The new daycare at the YMCA plans to take care of eight babies, up to 20 toddlers and about 18 preschoolers. The YMCA’s director of the early learning center explained how providing infant care will help families.

“I’m hoping it’s going to provide some relief for a lot of families that are either staying home and working and trying to juggle that or families that just don’t have options right now,” Holly Layne said. “We hope that we’ll be able to relieve some of that stress.”

Daycares across the Commonwealth are facing staffing shortages. Layne explained she plans to work within the community to hire enough teachers.

“Childcare is just a really tough job right now, and its hard to find staff,” Layne said. “We have connections at the community college in Lynchburg where they’ve just started a development program and some of those students have reached out to us.”

Families can also apply for subsidies to help with the cost of childcare.

“Every little bit of help that they can get helps, and our rates will probably run about the same as what subsidy pays,” Layne said.

With a planned opening date by June 2023, families can start applying in the coming weeks.

