Biden, Harris host reception celebrating Black History Month

FILE - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris stand on stage at the Democratic...
FILE - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris stand on stage at the Democratic National Committee winter meeting, Feb. 3, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)(AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 1:01 PM EST
WASHINGTON (Gray News) – President Joe Biden is set to host a White House reception Monday to recognize and celebrate Black History Month.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are scheduled to give remarks in the East Room.

In a proclamation on National Black History Month signed Jan. 31, Biden said they celebrate the legacy of Black Americans and their power to lead and overcome, which has helped the nation become a more fair and just society.

He cited efforts by the administration to advance equity, including in the areas of housing, infrastructure and diversity in government.

“This country was established upon the profound but simple idea that all people are created equal and should be treated equally throughout their lives,” the proclamation stated. “It is an idea America has never fully lived up to, but it is an idea we have never fully walked away from either.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

