Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

Cinderella frontman, Winger, former Motley Crue rocker join for Dr Pepper Park show

(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Northwest Ace Summer Concert Series continues to expand this summer at Dr Pepper Park.

The Tom Keifer Band’s LIVE/LOUD’ 2023 tour is scheduled for a Roanoke appearance June 18.

Keifer was the lead singer of Cinderella, which had such ‘80s rock hits as “Nobody’s Fool,” “Don’t Know What You Got” and “Coming Home.” The tour features rock band Winger (”Seventeen,” “Headed for a Heartbreak,” “Miles Away”) and John Corabi, who sang lead for Motley Crue briefly in the ‘90s while singer Vince Neil was away; he was also the lead singer for The Scream.

Waynette Anderson, President of Dr Pepper Park, said, “Wait no more, rock fans! THIS is the show of the summer!”

Keifer says, “#keiferband is amped for the ‘LIVE/LOUD’ 2023 tour with our friends Winger and John Corabi! Get ready for a 100% live, raucous, loud & slammin’ rock show. Looking forward to seeing everyone in 2023.”

Buy tickets at DrPepperPark.com. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 3.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7 photo
Man arrested for death of woman found in hotel
Police lights (WBAY file photo)
Shooting reported Saturday in NW Roanoke
Rain chances return on Monday.
Rain chances return to kickoff workweek
Police: Girl dead after shooting in Lynchburg
Credit: Roanoke FireEMS Department
Roanoke house fire damages top $100k

Latest News

FLE - Scott Adams, creator of the comic strip Dilbert, poses for a portrait with the Dilbert...
‘Dilbert’ creator loses comics distributor over racist remarks
Credit: MGN Graphics
Commanders release quarterback Carson Wentz after one season
Credit: The Aware Foundation
16-year-old girl reported missing out of Roanoke
Transportation Museum Hosts St. Patty’s Paint Party
Transportation museum hosts St. Patty’s paint party