Cinderella frontman, Winger, former Motley Crue rocker join for Dr Pepper Park show

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Northwest Ace Summer Concert Series continues to expand this summer at Dr Pepper Park.

The Tom Keifer Band’s LIVE/LOUD’ 2023 tour is scheduled for a Roanoke appearance June 18.

Keifer was the lead singer of Cinderella, which had such ‘80s rock hits as “Nobody’s Fool,” “Don’t Know What You Got” and “Coming Home.” The tour features rock band Winger (”Seventeen,” “Headed for a Heartbreak,” “Miles Away”) and John Corabi, who sang lead for Motley Crue briefly in the ‘90s while singer Vince Neil was away; he was also the lead singer for The Scream.

Waynette Anderson, President of Dr Pepper Park, said, “Wait no more, rock fans! THIS is the show of the summer!”

Keifer says, “#keiferband is amped for the ‘LIVE/LOUD’ 2023 tour with our friends Winger and John Corabi! Get ready for a 100% live, raucous, loud & slammin’ rock show. Looking forward to seeing everyone in 2023.”

Buy tickets at DrPepperPark.com. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 3.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.